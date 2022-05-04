New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been busy with their upcoming movies. Sidharth was shooting for his upcoming projects, meanwhile, Kiara is busy promoting her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo are rumoured to be in a relationship, however, recently, the rumours of their break up were also going around. Amid all these rumours, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted together at Arpita Khan's Eid Party.

In the videos shared by Viral Bhayani, Kiara can be seen posing for the paparazzi. Then, Sidharth comes there and goes inside the venue with Kiara.

Take a look at the video:

Kiara looks absolutely beautiful in the indo-western attire. She can be seen wearing a three-piece co-ord set, featuring a white crop top, matching trousers and a shrug. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also looked dapper black kurta with white patterns.

Fans clearly love these two together. One person commented, "We got our Eidi for sure now", with crying and heart emoticons. Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Omg it's the best one. They are together forever am screaming". One fan also wrote, "Nazar na lage".

Sidharth and Kiara were paired opposite each other in Shershaah, which was a critically acclaimed film. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry in the movie.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will also star in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha opposite Disha Patani. He will collaborate again with Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. They were paired opposite each other in Aiyaary.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which will release on May 20, 2022. She will also star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav