New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah received immense applaud from the audience. Even its soulful songs, including Raataan Lambiyan, has become this year's top romantic songs. Well, not just Indians, even Tanzanians are crooning to Raataan Lambiyan. Yes, you read that right, Kili Paul, a video content creator from Tanzania, dropped a video of himself with his sister lip-syncing the song.

Taking to Instagram, he shared two videos wherein the brother-sister duo are flawlessly lip-syncing to the most romantic song of Shershaah without missing a beat. In the first video, Kili Paul sings the male part of the song, while the second has her sister lip-syncing the female part.

Here have a look at the videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili enjoys over 72,000 followers on his Instagram handle. Soon after he dropped the video, it went viral. Netizens lauded the brother-sister duo for perfectly lip-synching the song. One of the users wrote, "You guys nailed it!!!! did it so well...lovely!!! also in absolute love with your traditional attire," Another wrote, "Ohhh!!! It's the perfect lip sync for me”

Well, it also managed to grab the attention of Shershaah actors Kiara and Sidharth. They both reported their video on their Instagram stories with red heart emojis.

Raataan Lambiyan is one of the romantic songs of Shershaah, composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. The film is about how Captain Vikram Batra fought and died during the Kargil War. In the film, Kiara essays the role of his girlfriend, Dimple.

Talking about the success of the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and everyone associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv