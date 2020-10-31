Laxmii New Poster: Sharing the new poster, Kiara Advani urged the fans to be ready with their families when the film will release on November 9.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the film's release on 9th November on Disney+Hotstar, lead actress Kiara Advani on Saturday shared an intriguing new poster of Laxmii, which shows both Akshay Kumar and herself standing next to each other.

Sharing the new poster, Kiara Advani urged the fans to be ready with their families when the film will release on November 9. Taking to Twitter, Kiara wrote, "Woh sahi kehte hai - Live life, Queen size! Aa Rahi hai #Laxmii 9th November ko! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna".

Check her post here:

For the uninitiated, the makers of the film recently changed the title of the film to Laxmii, from Laxmmi Bomb, reportedly after receiving a legal notrice from Karni Sena, which claimed that the title of the movie is "derogatory and offensive" to Goddess Laxmi and was sending "wrong message" to the society towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion".

Earlier on October 9, the trailer of Laxmii was released by makers, which is filled with comedy packed sequences with a unique blend of horror drama in it. Akshay's performance in the trailer has set the bar high and has made it clear by the sneak peek that 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost'. The 3 minute-40 second long trailer is all about fear and some fun dialogues and one of the main highlights of the trailer is when Akshay Kumar says, "Mai is area ki Queen hu, Live Life, Queen size!".

Watch the trailer here:

Laxmii, which is helmed by Raghava Lawrence, will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 9, 2020. It is the Hindi remark of Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi, Babu Antony, Mir Sarwar, Rajesh Sharma and Muskaan Khubchandani.

Posted By: Talib Khan