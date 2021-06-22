'Good Newwz' actress Kiara Advani recently shared an almost 'weirdly sweet' experience in an interview about a crazy fan. Read on to know what he did to impress her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebs' stardom and their craze among fans go hand in hand. There are a lot of things fans do for their favourite starlet to showcase their love for them. Be it making a temple for them or showering milk on the celebrity's photo, you must have heard such incidences often. But there are a very few fans who get a chance to meet their fav actors and when they do, they end up doing something crazy to get their attention.

An almost similar incident happened with Kiara Advani. Yes, the actress in a recent interview with Miss Malini revealed that how a die-hard fan deliberately took a job in her building and ended up at her door with the help of her brother.

She said, "When I opened the door, I saw a man completely drenched in sweat. I asked him why was he sweating so much and to that he said that he had taken the stairs to climb 27 floors instead of the elevator to show me how much I meant to him. I requested him not to do that ever again because it’s too much cardio! But overall it was a very sweet gesture, he wanted to make me feel special and also brought flowers and cakes. After that, he left the job because he had taken it up only to meet me."

Wow! Now that was weird. Well, this is not the first time such a thing is happening at an actor's residence. Many stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood and more have experienced fans coming to their buildings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Good Newwz' and will next be featuring in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan as well as Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal