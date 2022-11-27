Kiara Advani Serves A Leather-On-Leather Look With Denim Accents & Versace Bag

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani has been serving some major fashion goals, as evident from her social media space. The actress, who has given back-to-back hits this year including Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently made heads turn at an event when she stepped out in an all-leather co-ord set. The 30-year-old actress grabbed all the eyeballs as she donned a daring leather-on-leather ensemble with a Versace bag, that completely stole the show.

During the trailer launch of her forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara sported a leather corset top that had denim detailing, making it look like million bucks. Styling it with skin-glazed leather pants, she completed the entire look with a chunky pair of platform heels.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also held a small La Medusa bag by Versace, which complemented her leather ensemble. She headed to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures. Kiara captioned the post, "got me a Versace La Medusa." Take a look at the pictures below:

Keeping the makeup minimal, Kiara opted for highlighted cheekbones and mascara-laden eyes, while she wore nude lipstick. She gave her hair a high-chic factor style with tousled waves.

Currently, in production, Govinda Naam Mera has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the brand Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen taking on the lead roles and the film will debut on Disney+Hotstar on December 16, 2022.