New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: MS Dhoni fame Kiara Advani is one of the most gorgeous and talented actors in the industry. The actress has won millions of hearts with her virtuoso acting in different movies. Kiara is an active social media user and often posts videos and photos. Recently, Kiara took to her social media handle and shared a picture-perfect throwback moment from what appears to be her Maldives holiday.

In the picture, Kiara can be seen soaking up the sun. The picture is definitely giving all her fans a major vacation vibe. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Seas the day."

Take a look at Kiara’s post here:

As soon as the actress uploaded the picture, fans spammed her comment section with heart and fire emojis. The post has garnered above 1 lakh likes and more than 4 thousand comments. Apart from fans, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented on the picture. She wrote, "Wowww" and added a heart emoji along with it.

Apart from that, at the beginning of 2022, Kiara was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as the duo was snapped at the airport. Both of the stars went for a jungle safari. Kiara shared a video from the getaway and captioned it as "And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier, and safer for all of us."

Take a look at the video here:

On Kiara's work front, the actress was last seen in Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also featured in movies like Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal, and horror-comedy Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar in 2020.

The actress will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, and in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. Kiara made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

