Kiara Advani Receives Flowers And A Sweet Note From Tabu Amid Wedding Rumours With Siddharth Malhotra; See Pic

Kiara Advani's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Tabu sent her a bouquet of lilies along with a sweet note amid her wedding rumours with "Shershaah" costar Sidharth Malhotra.

By Sukanya Saha
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 07:41 PM IST
Kiara Advani receives flowers from Tabu.

Kiara Advani has been the centre of attention for numerous reasons this year. From her breath-taking performances in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to her gorgeous outfits at award ceremonies and public events, the actress has been in the limelight.

However, when her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Tabu, with whom she shares a great relationship, sent her a bouquet of flowers along with a heart-warming note, it led to conjectures that Kiara might be getting married soon.

Currently, gossips are abuzz with reports that Kiara and her rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra, will soon be tying the knot and Tabu, who is currently over-the-moon with the success of her thriller drama, Drishyam 2, sent her a bunch of pink lilies along with a message that said, "Dear Kiara, sending you lots of love and my best wishes."

An overwhelmed Kiara shared a tiny clip of the lovely gesture on her Instagram story. She thanked Tabu and wrote, "Thank you Tabu Maam, this is so sweet".

The purpose behind Tabu gifting Kiara flowers is unknown, yet it is assumed that it was to congratulate her for her impending wedding. Although the two lovers have yet to publicly announce the news, sources claim that the two are preparing to exchange vows at a resort in Chandigarh.

The rumor of their romance began after Kiara Advani on Koffee with Karan Season 7 revealed that she and Sidharth Malhotra were more than close friends. The latter too when asked about his future with Kiara on the show, said, “I am manifesting it today”. Although the couple are yet to make an official statement, reports indicate that Sidharth and Kiara will exchange vows in 2023.

On the work front, Kiara is all set to star in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Later, she will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Tabu, on the other hand, is preparing for her next film with Ajay Devgn, Bholaa. Furthermore, she has signed on for Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s production The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

