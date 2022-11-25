'RC 15': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Disclose Their Diet Amid Shoot; Are They Eating Hamburgers?

B-town actor Kiara Advani and South superstar Ram Charan are currently gearing up for their forthcoming highly-anticipated flick, titled RC 15. The duo is currently in New Zealand, glimpses of which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress shared on her social media space. On Friday, Kiara headed to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, also featuring Ram Charan, on the set. The pics saw both of them having burgers in the middle of their shoots.

"Song shoot diet in New Zealand," Kiara wrote in the caption. The pics saw the Kabir Singh actress donning a black-colored puffer jacket, while Ram looked dapper in a blue jacket. In the first pic, the RRR actor and Advani could be seen taking a bite from their respective burgers while looking at the camera. The second pic saw the actors sitting with the entire crew of RC 15 as they all enjoyed the meal.

The post witnessed several reactions from celebs as well as their fans, as evident from the comments section. Ram Charan's wife Upasana commented, "Missing u guys. Looks fab. Love it," while ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped three heart emoticons to the post. Fans also dropped hearts under Kiara's adorable post.

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her latest released song 'Bijli' from her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared the much-awaited dance number on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli SONG OUT NOW! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar!." Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Ram Charan, who gained much fame for his recently released film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline. This includes Acharya, RC 15, and RC 16.