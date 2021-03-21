On the work front, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are set to share the screen space for their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kiara Advani knows how to turn heads with her fashion game. Be it donning all-black attire to carrying a scintillating ethnic outfit, she never fails to leave an impression on her fans. Recently, the actress turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week and she donned an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara also shared pictures in which she was looking bewitching in a silver shimmer outfit. She shared three pictures, in the first, she was posing with designer Manish Malhotra and actor Kartik Aaryan. Swiping to the next picture, Kiara was posing in the iconic waist pose. In the third picture, she was giving the side look and with that, she surely swept her fans off their feet.

Talking about her look, Kiara was donning a detailed silver lehenga which was backless. Her hair was styled in a braided bun and her makeup was in a neutral tone. With these pictures she surely made fans go gaga over her look.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Uff.. so pretty.."

Another wrote, "Ohh Myy Godd so beautiful.

Kiara shared the photos with the caption that read, "Had the pleasure of walking for my most favourite human being and designer @manishmalhotra05 💕 at @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial @nexaexperience with my wonderful costar @kartikaaryan"

Well, this is not the first time when Kiara's pictures created a buzz on social media. The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 16.9 Million followers on Instagram and she keeps sharing her pictures on social media.

Have a look at her pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are set to share the screen space for their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

