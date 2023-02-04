Kiara Advani Jets Off To Jaisalmer For Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra | See Pics

BRIDE-to-be Kiara Advani on Saturday was spotted at the Mumbai airport reportedly jetting off to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan where the venue is all set for her wedding with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. While both Kiara and Sidharth remained tight-lipped so far about the wedding, media reports have confirmed that the two will tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer.

Visuals from the Mumbai airport showed Kiara Advani wearing a white co-ord suit with a pink shawl. The Kabir Singh actress was glowing in a no-makeup avatar. She also waved at the paparazzi before walking inside the airport premises.

According to media reports, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding is all set to take place at the Suryagarh Palace on February 6, where the pre-wedding festivities will begin today, starting with the Mehendi ceremony. The guests for the wedding have also started to arrive at the venue. The couple has planned to keep the guests entertained with delicious food stalls, folk performances, and a desert safari.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to host two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai after the phera ceremony in Jaisalmer. Reports have suggested that film producers Karan Johar and Ashvini Yarde will be a vital part of the wedding. Meanwhile, invitations have also been sent to Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput among other celebrities.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly started dating on the sets of 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021 and was helmed by Vishnuvardhan.