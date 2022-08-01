Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan To Reunite For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', First Look Out | See Here

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani impressed the fans with their on-screen chemistry in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Now the duo is back with a new film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look from the film in which the duo can be seen hugging each other. Kartik also revealed that his character's name is 'Satyaprem' and Kiara's character name is 'Katha'.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha".

Kiara Advani also shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "And we are back!! Our next film together #SatyapremKiKatha".

Kartik and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office and was a massive hit. The movie also starred Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. It was directed by Aneez Bazmee.

On the work front, Kartik has recently wrapped up shooting the Haryana schedule for Shehzada. He will reunite with his Lukka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon for the film. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik also shot a song for Shezada choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Apart from Shehzada, he will star in Fredy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well. Kartik has also announced a film with Kabir Khan and further details are yet to be revealed.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie starred Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul as well. She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.