Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Begin Shoot For New Film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' | See Here

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to reunite for their second film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The duo was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a blockbuster. The audience loved their chemistry in the film and are still showering their love to the actors. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be a music love saga and will hit the theatres on June 29, 2022.

Kartik and Kiara shared a new look from the film. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Sattu Aur Katha. Love Story Begins Today !! #SatyaPremKiKatha".

Earlier, Kartik and Kiara shared the release date of the film. Sharing the release date with soulful music, Kartik wrote, "29th June 2023 in Theatres !! #SatyaPremKiKatha".

On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look from the film in which the duo can be seen hugging each other. Kartik also revealed that his character's name is 'Satyaprem' and Kiara's character name is 'Katha'. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Kartik has recently wrapped up shooting the Haryana schedule for Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

He recently shared the BTS of the Shehzada climax scene. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax. that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it. #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai."

Apart from Shehzada, he will star in Freddy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well. Kartik has also announced a film with Kabir Khan and further details are yet to be revealed.