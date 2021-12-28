New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's that time of the year again! As the year is coming to an end many Bollywood celebrities are jetting off for vacations in faraway lands. The Mumbai airport is packed with celebrity couples and recently, Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport by the paps as they took off for their annual New Year vacation.

The rumored couple was spotted on Tuesday morning. Kiara was the first one to arrive at the airport and surprisingly a few minutes later she was joined by Sidharth as they both posed for the paps and got inside the airport.

As per reports, the couple is said to be heading the Maldives for their New Year vacations.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

They both kept their fashion game on point as Kiara wore a casual sweater dress with white boots and a grey Christian Dior handbag. she complimented her cool look with a pair of sunglasses.

Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a white printed tee with an olive green denim leather jacket and black jeans. He carried a backpack and paired his sporty yet cool look with sunglasses.

The 'Shershaah' actors have not yet confirmed their relationship but rumors of them dating are doing rounds for quite some time now.

The recent buzz in the B-Town suggested that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to make their romance official next year. Both the stars were often spotted arriving at each other's house.

They are much loved by fans especially after Kiara and Sidharth both did the movie Shershaah wherein, Sidharth portrayed the character of Kargil War hero Late Capt Vikram Batra and Kiara played the character of Cpt Vikram's lady love Dimple Cheema.

Posted By: Ashita Singh