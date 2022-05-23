New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been grabbing all the attention these days. Her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently hit the theatres and is on the way to emerging as a hit. Kiara was also rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, but the rumours of their break-up were also going around. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. During the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara was asked about her marriage plans and this is what Kiara has to say.

When asked about her marriage plans, Kiara replied, "Without marriage, I can be well settled, right? I am well settled. I am doing work. This happened at the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, where the star cast of the film and Karan Johar were also present. I am earning and I am happy." Recently, there were rumours about Kiara and Sidharth's break-up, but the actors were seen interacting with each other at some events.

Kiara's recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in the theatres. Apart from Kiara Advani, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The movie has collected Rs 53.30 crore in three days and is emerged as a hit at the box office. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy film, released on May 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kiara's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The movie revolves around a couple, who wants to divorce each other. Take a look at the trailer here.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Govind Naam Mera, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in RC15, also starring Ram Charan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav