Kiara Advani Gives 'Outstanding' Reaction To Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Teaser | See Here

SIDHARTH Malhotra and Kiara Advani are always in the news because of their rumoured relationship and the reports around their marriage. The two have never accepted nor denied their relationship and have been spotted together many times at different events. AS Sidharth is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Mission Majnu', Kiara gave a shoutout to him and called the film's teaser outstanding.

Kiara reposted the teaser of Mission Majnu and wrote, "Outstanding. Looking Forward."

To this, Sidharth replied, 'Thanks' with a red heart.

Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Sharing the teaser, Sidharth wrote, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan 2023."

Meanwhile, there have been many rumours about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. It was earlier reported that the two will get married in December 2022, and then it was reported that their wedding will happen in April 2023.

Kiara and Sidharth starred opposite each other in Shershaah, which is streaming on Prime Video. However, it was reported that the Shershaah couple will be seen together in a romantic comedy.

According to a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's next film is titled 'Adal Badal'.

"Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled 'Adal Badal', the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

However, the movie has been reportedly shelved. There is no official announcement about the project as of now.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, along with Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God. Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal. She will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, along with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.