Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's break up rumours are all over the town. Although the duo hasn't commented or reacted to any of it yet, fans and media continuously are making it hit headlines for one or another reason. On Tuesday, Kiara Advani attended the trailer launch event of her next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan but what caught everyone's attention has a Sidharth Malhotra connection!

Let us tell you what! During the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara seems to have hinted that she doesn't want to forget Sidharth Malhotra. In the question-answer session after the trailer launch, Kiara was asked by the media whether she wanted to forget someone? To which Kiara replies that she doesn’t want to forget anyone as every single person she met has added to her life. “Toh main kisi ko bhulana nahi chahungi," the actress added.

Earlier, Kiara and Sidharth engaged in some internet communication as Kiara shared a Sidharth Malhotra post and Sidharth commented on Kiara's Instagram reel.

While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they are also not commenting on all the buzz around their breakup. The two were seen together various times, from attending an award ceremony to getting off for a vacation together, the duo has done it all. However, there are other reports firmly confirming that Kiara and Sid have indeed broken up.

As per ETimes, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)." The rumoured couple co-starred in Shershaah and is said to have formed an instant connection on the film’s set."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is busy promoting her next Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan. She will be also seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Mera Naam. On the other hand, Sidharth will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force and Yodha.

