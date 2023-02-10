Kiara Dedicated Song 'Ranjha' To Sidharth For THIS Special Reason And It Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the new couples in B-town and their fans can't stop gushing over their heartwarming wedding pictures. The couple has now posted a video from their wedding in which Kiara can be seen making an entrance and dancing for Sidharth. For the video, the couple chose the song 'Ranjha' which is from their movie 'Shershaah'.

The Wedding Filmer also posted the video on their Instagram page and shared why Kiara chose the song 'Ranjha' for her wedding video.

The Wedding Filmer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

Meanwhile, sharing the video, Sidharth and Kiata wrote, "7.02.2023."

Kiara and Sidharth posted their wedding pictures on Tuesday night. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

At her wedding, Kiara wore customised kaleeras with K and S initials on them. Moreover, the couple paid tribute to Sidharth's pet Oscar, who passed away last year.

The designer Mrinalini Chandra shared the picture of the kaleeras and explained the meaning behind it. She wrote, "Our signature love story kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief."

Sidharth and Kiara had a private wedding with only close friends and family present. The couple were seen together opposite each in the film 'Shershaah'.