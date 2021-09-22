Shashank Khaitan's directorial, Mr. Lele stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Scroll down to read more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani who recently delivered a stellar performance in war biopic Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra is now gearing up for her future projects. And one of the films for which she is reportedly shooting for is director Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele. The film also stars Uri fame Vicky Kaushal opposite Kiara.

Recently, the duo were spotted outside in town after completing their rehearsal for a song of the film. Kiara was seen clad in a pair of active wear including a pink bralette and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, Vicky was wearing a mustard coloured jacket, white tshirt and a cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Apart from the two, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor too will be part of a song in the film. A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed, "Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It’s a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a catchy number which will see Ranbir gyrating to some massy grooves and styled by Manish Malhotra."

On the other hand, talking about Mr. Lele, actress Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film in a key role. As per sources, both Kiara and Vicky have already filmed the last sequence, the climax of the film in August.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara Advani's work, the actress will next be featuring in Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's multistarrer 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. This film also jas Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal