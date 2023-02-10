Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s FIRST Video From Their Fairytale Wedding Is What Dreams Are Made Of | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently got married in a private ceremony at Suryagarh fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, took to their social media account on Friday to share an exclusive video from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to their Instagram account, Sidharth and Kiara posted a video from their wedding day with the caption, ‘7.02.2023’. Watch video here:

In the video, bride Kiara Advani can be seen making her royal entrance along with her brother Mishaal. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star was beaming with joy as she danced her way to soon-to-be husband Sidharth Malhotra, while the latter was seen waiting for his bride with baited breath.

As soon as the duo saw each other, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen embracing each other. The video also captured Sid and Kiara’s Varmala ceremony. The ‘Shershah’ couple also shared a kiss on the stage after the varmala.

The video ended with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bowing towards each other with joined hands. A new version of Sid and Kiara’s Shershah song Raanjha was also played in the background of the video.

As soon as the duo posted the video, social media users flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “ahhhh awww as bollywood as it can get.” Another comment read, “aisi shadi to mai bhi deserve karti hu.”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufffffff ❤️❤️ I have tears 😍 god bless.” Kiara Advani’s makeup artist wrote, “Omg ki @kiaraaliaadvani …… too stunning and surreal.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday, February 7. The duo’s wedding ceremony was attended by their close family and friends including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sold their wedding film rights to OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The couple is expected to host a reception bash for their friends in Mumbai after their return.