Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra To Collaborate Again For A Love Story? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated one year of Shershaah and the duo impressed the audience with their chemistry and performance in the film. As per the latest reports, the Shershaah couple will be back to star in another film and they will be seen in a romantic film this time. However, there is no official confirmation from the two actors about the film.

According to a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's next film is titled 'Adal Badal'. "Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled 'Adal Badal', the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

India Today also reported that the film will go on floors soon and it is reportedly being produced by Sunir Kheterpal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's directed web series 'Indian Police Force'. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi have also joined the star cast. He will be seen in Mission Majnu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will star opposite Disha Patani in the action film Yodha. Both the actors have wrapped up shooting for the film. He will star in Thank God, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

On Kiara's work front, she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The movie was a box office success and earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. She was also seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is currently running at the box office. The movie earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office and stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul as well. She will star in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.