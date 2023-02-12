The wait is finally over. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hosting their wedding reception today, which is February 12. The couple made a spectacular entrance at the reception venue and they looked nothing short of perfect. The Mission Majnu actor wore a glossy blazer with matching black pants and a black shirt, while Kiara exuded royal charm in a silver and black A-line gown. Take a look at the pictures below:

The couple looked adorable as they were seen walking hand in hand at their weding reception. While Kiara paired her silver and black-coloured gown with a diamond and gemstone necklace, Sidharth completed his look with black-coloured loafers.

Sidharth and Kiara couldn't stop looking at each other, as evident from the picture.

A pic featured Sidharth and Kiara's mushily posing in front of media.

IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI