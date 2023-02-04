Kiara Advani Almost Got Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Divorced; Here's Why

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. It is pertinent to note that the rumoured couple has not yet confirmed the news, but ahead of that, the co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, made the shocking revelation in his autobiography Doglapan. "How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced," read the chapter's title.

Everything started when Ashneer Grover met a co-worker and the two started talking about the latter's engagement. Grover noted in the book extract that his acquaintance had encountered a matchmaker who was similar to Sima Taparia. Kiara Advani, according to the acquaintance, was his dream match. Grover was moved by the dialogue and was brought back to a time when his mother had made fun of him for becoming a big personality.

Kiara Advani, Ashneer Grover and his divorce. pic.twitter.com/MQQraqSQIF — Keshav Bedi (@keshavbedi) December 28, 2022

Ashneer then joked, "Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)." The comment didn't go well with the former Shark Tank India judge's wife, Madhuri, who then gave him a silent treatment.

The duo boarded a flight together after the conversation, but when Ashneer asked her to talk, she asked him, "Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)."

Madhuri scolded the BharatPe co-founder for his sarcastic comment for the following thirty minutes. He was reminded of the moment when she had chosen to marry him even though he was nobody.