Kiara Adavni, Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' To Hit Theaters In June Next Year

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are once again set to enthrall their audience with yet another film. After the grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the duo will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Friday, the movie has got a release date and will hit the big screens on August 29, 2023. The movie is a musical love story, and this will be the second time when Kartik and Kiara will share the screen for the second time.

After their first venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the audience widely loved their chemistry on screen and are now set to witness the duo portraying a romantic role. Satyaprem Ki Katha will surely be a treat to all the fans. A few days back, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her preparations for the film.

Sharing the picture of the script the actress wrote, "STEP 1: PREP".

Kiara will be playing the titular role of Katha in the film, and it is expected that the actress will be seen in a completely different avatar. Further, it is reported that Kiara will kick-start the shoot of the film in Mumbai in the first week of September.

Last month Kiara celebrated her birthday. To wish the actress, Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a picture of himself and Kiara from the film. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara close.

Sharing it he wrote, “Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."

Meanwhile, on Kartik Aaryan's work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala. The film is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead.

On the other, Kiara will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Ram Charan's next.

About the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the movie marks the massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.