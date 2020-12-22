This music video marks the childhood love story of the couple who have been together since school. However, things take a drastic turn when Rohan meets with an accident.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been hitting the headlines lately after their pic went viral wherein they sparked the pregnancy rumours on Friday. However, it turns out to be a publicity stunt to promote their new music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Taking to Youtube, Desi Music Factory dropped the new music video 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' of the couple. In the video, the childhood love story of the couple who have been together since kids. Neha is seen protecting Rohan whenever he gets embroiled in the fights while on the other hand, we can see Rohan taking good care of his wife Neha Kakkar who is pregnant and is expecting their first child together. However, soon their love story comes to an end when things take a drastic turn.

The newlywed couple is seen giving major love goals in the video. The song is sung husband-wife duo i.e by Neha and Rohan, music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while its lyrics are penned by Babbu. This song marks the third collaboration of duo after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling.

The title of the song is the same as Neha's earlier music video featuring Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. however, it seems that this music video is the new version of the old song.

Earlier, Neha sparked the rumours of pregnancy, however, when she dropped the poster of Khyaal Rakhya Kar it turned out to be a promotional pic just like Nehu Da Vyaah.

For the unversed, Saki Saki singer got married to her beau-now husband Rohanpreet Singh in a grand ceremony held in Delhi in October. The singer looked mesmerizing at every function whether it is haldi, mehendi, shaddi or reception, she took her fans breath away. Also, she was seen enjoying every moment of her wedding to the hilt.

