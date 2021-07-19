Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the picture and captioned it as "the coolest". Scroll down to see how her elder sis Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor too keeps her fans updated about her life through her Insta posts. Recently, the star kid shared 'the coolest' throwback picture of her parents late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on her official social media handle.

Yes, in the picture the couple is seen posing in front of a lake where Sridevi is wearing a pair of shades while Boney Kapoor is wearing a cap. Khushi captioned her flashback pic saying, "the coolest" and even turned off the comments for public.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

It indeed is 'the coolest' pic of the couple.

As soon as the pic was shared, Khushi's sister Janhvi, her friend Navya Naveli Nanda, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and cousin Shanaya Kapoor liked the picture.

For the unversed, Khushi belongs to a prominent film family of Kapoors. She is the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, just like her sister Janhvi, Khushi will too be seen on the silver screen soon and will make her Bollywood debut with a big budget film.

She is currently studying at the New York Film Academy. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Janhvi made her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar's 2018 film Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The film shot her to fame and she started getting a lot of big offers soon after.

Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi' which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal