New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khushi Kapoor never fails to keep her fans updated with her pictures on her Instagram handle. The starkid recently shared a picture on her social media account where she can be seen posing with her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The click seemed to be a throwback pic from abroad where the two can be seen smiling for the camera. Where Khushi was seen wearing a black off-shoulder top, Janhvi was spotted in a purplish-white shirt. Captioning the photo, Khushi wrote, "Love u sometimes."

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

As soon as Khushi shared the picture, Janhvi commented saying, "Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then." Meanwhile, right from fans, friends, other celebs to family members, everyone dropped their comments. Sonam wrote, "Beautiful girls." On the other hand, Manish Malhotra showered love with heart emojis.

Khushi was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai where she was cycling and spending time with her sister. The duo were papped by the photographers a few times before Janhvi asked them to maintain distance.

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she is one of the most sought-after star kids in town and on the work front, she was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. And in her upcoming films, she has quite a few projects in her kitty which include Karan Johar's Dostana, Good Luck Jerry, and many more.

For the unversed, Khushi and Janhvi belong to prolific film family, the Kapoors. Their father Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker while their mother later Sridevi Kapoor was an actress. Janhvi made her debut in films with 2018's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal