New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 on Saturday, and on her special day, Dhadak stars' fans and friends poured heartfelt wishes for her. Talking about the birthday wishes, Khushi Kapoor also shared a birthday post for Janhvi on Instagram. Well, it wouldn't be fair, if we did not appreciate her adorable efforts.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared a collage photo of her with Janhvi, and not to forget to mention, that post is super cute. In the photo, the siblings were seen flaunting their amazing expressions and were looking amazing together.

Swiping to the next post, she shared a childhood dance video of Janhvi and it makes it clear that the actress is a born talent. Khushi shared the post with the caption, that read, "Happy birthday to my everything🤍 I love you always."

Janhvi and Khushi's paternal uncle Sanjay Kapoor also dropped a heart emoticon on the post. Many users dropped heartfelt messages in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "you both are super cute.. HBD Janhvi.."

Another user wrote, "So cute.."

Janhvi also shared a few stories on Instagram of her intimate birthday celebration from her vanity van. The Dhadak actress celebrated her birthday with her team and she was seen cutting her birthday cake in the vanity van.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has several films in her kitty, including Roohi, in which she is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 in which she will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

Janhvi marked her debut in the film industry with the film Dhadak in which she was starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena. The film was directed by Sharan Sharma and was bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma