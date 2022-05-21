New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khushi Kapoor has been grabbing much attention these days as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The star cast of the movie was announced a few days ago and Khushi can be seen sporting bangs in the video. Khushi looks stunning in her new look and has shared another picture on Instagram flaunting her bangs.

Khushi shared the pictures on Instagram with her new look. Fans and celebrities are drooling over Khushi's new pictures.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I love u", with a heart-eye emoticon. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan commented, "Wowww". Janhvi Kapoor also poured her love with heart eyes emoticons.

Khushi Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut in the Netflix film The Archies. The movie will be the musical adaptation of The Archies comics and will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. Announcing her debut, Khushi wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!".

She shared the poster of The Archies on her Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in".

Khushi's sister Janhvi poured her love on Instagram on Khushi's Bollywood debut. She wrote, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies".

Apart from Khushi Kapoor, star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also make their Bollywood debut. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav