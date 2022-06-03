New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their dream debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. The cast of the film was announced a few days ago and has made the audience excited. The star cast of the film shares many behind the scene pictures from The Archies as they are currently shooting in Ooty. Now, both Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan has shared photos with other star cast on their Instagram page.

Sharing the pictures, Khushi wrote, "Ooooooty". She can be seen flaunting her bangs, which we saw in the announcement video as well.

Khushi looks pretty in a grey sweater paired with blue denim jeans. She can be seen carrying a black sling bag as well. In another picture, she can be seen happily posing with Suhana, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. To this post, Maheep Kapoor, Suhana and Manish Malhotra showered their love. Meanwhile, Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I miss uuuu". Shanaya will also make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production's film Bedhadak.

Meanwhile, Suhana also shared some pretty pictures on Instagram. Suhana looks beautiful in a black crop top paired with blue denim jeans. She also shared pictures with Khushi, Yuvraj and Vedang.

The star cast of The Archies was announced a few days ago. Sharing the video, Khushi wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!".

Sharing the poster, Khushi captioned it, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in".

The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The movie is a musical adaptation of the famous comic of the same name and it will release on Netflix.

