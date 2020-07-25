The 2 minute and 12 seconds trailer of Khuda Haafiz has created a buzz among the fans. The film is helmed by Faruk Kabir and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, and Aahana Kumra.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who’s best known for his roles in action films like Force, Commando franchise, and Junglee is back with another film titled 'Khuda Haafiz'. The trailer of the film is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer of the film is released on Saturday just a day after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. The 2 minute and 12 seconds trailer of Khuda Haafiz has created a buzz among the fans. The film is helmed by Faruk Kabir and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, and Aahana Kumra.

The romantic-thriller trailer showed Vidyut as Sameer, a loving husband looking for her wife, Nargis. The helpless common man goes extra miles in search of his wife who’s gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The audience will also witness Vidyut’s outstanding action scenes, as the actor is a martial arts expert. The story is inspired by true events. It will be available to the audience from August 15.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Junglee actor Vidyut had said, “Khuda Haafiz is a romantic movie. It’s a true story of a man who is madly in love with his wife and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It’s a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action.”

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in a direct OTT release film titled ‘Yaar’ also starring Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Mishra on Zee5. The film is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship among four criminals. It is a licensed adaption of the French feature film ‘A Gang Story’. It will be available from July 30.

Posted By: Talib Khan