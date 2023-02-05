‘Khuda Haafiz’ Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi To Tie The Knot With ‘Drishyam 2’ Director Abhishek Pathak On THIS Date; Deets Inside

Bollywood lovebirds Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak are all set to tie the knot on February 9. Shivaleeka Oberoi, who has featured in films like 'Khuda Haafiz' and 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' was in a relationship with 'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak.

According to a report in News18, The duo will be marrying in Goa, where the two-day celebration will take place on February 8 and 9 respectively. Recently, Shivaleeka dropped two adorable pictures on her Instagram with beau Abhishek Pathak, and wrote, "A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes, and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary."

Earlier in September 2022, Shivaleeka Oberoi posted a video on her Instagram making her relationship official with filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, as the couple got engaged on July 24, 2022, which was also the actress's birthday.

Popping the question during their dreamy trip to Cappadocia, Turkey, Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka on her special day. According to News18, Shivaleeka said, "I had auditioned for 'Khuda Haafiz', and I still remember I met Kumarji before I met Abhishek."

She further said, "We later realized that we had common friends. With time, things organically fell into place. It hasn't been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it's right. Abhishek was already shooting for 'Drishyam 2'.

She also said, "We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other. On my birthday, he planned this beautiful surprise for me, without telling any of our friends. The location, the hot-air balloon…it was out of a fairy tale."

Shivaleeka also spoke about maintaining the balance between her professional and personal life and said, "So many actresses are married today, and their careers are flourishing. Work and relationships are a part of life and can sail together. Abhishek and I have also broached this subject."

Adding more she said, "We're both clear that our work life will not change because we're planning to get married soon. I believe one must take the plunge when one feels it's the right time. There's no point in dragging a decision. Marriage will mean that we have a solid partner in each other."