Khloe Kardashian’s VIRAL Pics With ‘365 Days’ Actor Michele Morrone Set Social Media On Fire

Reality television star and Hollywood personality Khloe Kardashian stunned her fans on Sunday night after pictures and videos of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star cozying up with ‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone went viral on social media. The duo were seen attending a fashion show in Milan over the weekend.

On Sunday, Khloe and Michele were later spotted attending the after party of the fashion show together as well. Michele too posted a story of himself on Instagram where her was seen posing closely along with Khloe. Take a look at some viral pictures and videos of the duo:

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcL — َ (@OffensiveDiva) September 25, 2022

now I'm just Kris watching Khloe and Michele Morrone pic.twitter.com/ajLY22hFSJ — Bruna 🖤 (@kimkinfo) September 24, 2022

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone??? Oh absolutely pic.twitter.com/S2y5cgFNti — Davine (@Davinexl) September 25, 2022





Several fans of Khloe Kardashian took to social media to comment on the viral pictures and videos. One user wrote, “Ok wait, Khloe & Michele???!?!???!??! I would die if they became a couple.” Another wrote, “Khloe Kardashian & Michele Morrone aka Massimo from 365 Days. Omg yes b*tch I’m here for it.”

Fans of the reality star hailed the duo and commented on how good Khloe and Michele look together. “Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat is the biggest ship of the year!” read one comment on Twitter, while another read, “HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.”

For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian was formerly dating NBA star Tristan Thompson, whom she shares two children with. The duo’s relationship went through several ups and downs amidst cheating scandals of Thompson that surfaced widely on social media. The duo recently parted ways and the high-octane drama was featured in Khloe’s reality show, ‘The Kardashian’ season 1 finale. Fans are waiting to catch more drama in season 2.

As for Michele, the ‘365 days’ star became a global sensation post his stint in the Netflix erotic-action drama film. The Italian star was recently seen in ‘365 Days This Day’.