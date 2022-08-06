Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Baby Via Surrogacy: Report

It was recently revealed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogacy. For the unversed, the duo parted ways in 2021 and already has a daughter named True Thompson. As per several reports, the surrogate conceived the baby in November last year. Now it is reported that the former couple has welcomed a baby boy this time.

According to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have become parents to a baby boy this time. Later, Khloe's representative confirmed the news in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," the statement reads as quoted by Page Six.

The website People reported that Khloe and Tristan have not decided on a name for their son yet. The duo started dating in 2016 and split in June 2021 before reuniting. They welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Apart from True, Tristan Thompson is also a father to his five-year-old son Prince, with ex Jordan Craig. He also has an 8 months old son Theo, Maralee Nichols.

Thompson was also involved in a paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols and it was also mentioned in the show The Kardashians. The episode showed Khloe finding out about the scandal.

Meanwhile, in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe talked about the 'higher risk' pregnancy if she chose to carry her second child. "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it's like an 80-something per cent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing," Khloe said.

She added, "This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."