Ravi Teja unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Khiladi', in the film he is going to play dual role, check the first look

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu superstar Ravi Teja unveiled the first look of his forthcoming Telugu film Khiladi. In the first look poster, Ravi is donning the suave look and is carrying a black T-shirt and jet black jeans. He donned the look with reflective sunglasses, oxblood belt and matching shoes was making his personality even more boisterous.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi tweeted about his upcoming film and wrote, "Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey! @DirRameshVarma #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies."

Check out the first look:

The tagline of 'Khiladi' is Play Smart. In the film, Ravi is going to play dual roles and the film will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads. The Mahurat of the film was held today and the film is now all set to go on floors next month.

Dimple Hayathi also took to Twitter as she joined hands with Ravi Teja for their upcoming film. She tweeted, "Here’s my next with the man himself MASSMAHARAJ @RaviTeja_offl Brace up for the Mass #Khiladi you will ever see! Teaming up with great team. Need all your love and blessings."

The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. It is reported that the makers of the film taking extreme care in making the film with ‘high standard technical values’. The makers of the film will kick-start shooting from next month as Ravi Teja is busy with Gopichand Mallineni's film Krack.

Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his film Krack, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma