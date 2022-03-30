New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular stunt television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, will come back with its season 12. The audience is already excited to know about the contestants of this season, and the show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. In Season 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show.

According to the Bollywood Life report, Bigg Boss season 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal is expected to participate in the show. The other contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia, is also reported to be a part of the show. Some other big names are also on the list. Here’s the list of the participants of Khathron Ke Khiladi season 12, as reported by Bollywood Life.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Balika Vadhu 2 fame actress Shivangi Joshi is among the top celebrity list who is likely to participate in the show.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra was also a participant in Bigg Boss season 14. She was last seen in the television show Naagin season 3.

Erica Fernandes

One of the most popular television actresses Erica Fernandes is also reported to participate in the show. She was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, along with Shaheer Sheikh.

Nishant Bhatt

Another Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Nishant Bhatt, is reported to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Nishant was among the top five contestants in Bigg Boss and also appeared as a choreographer in the reality shows like Dance Deewane and Super Dancer 3.

Paras Chhabra

Paras won season 5 of MTV Splitsvilla and was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 13. He appeared in many television shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh as Ravan and Karn Sangini as Duryodhana.

Tushar Kalia

The popular choreographer Tushar Kalia is reported to participate in the show. He was the judge of Dance Deewane and has choreographed in many movies like War, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ok Jaanu.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh will be reportedly seen in the show after Bigg Boss 13, where she was the 4th runner up. She has been a part of the television shows like Udaan and Uttran.

Urvashi Dholakia

Currently seen in Naagin 6, the actress is also reported to take part in the reality show. She is popular for her iconic character Komolika in the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav