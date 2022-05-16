New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular stunt television reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi will finally come back with its season 12. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the audience regarding the contestants of the show. Earlier, it was confirmed that Rubina Dilaik will be the part of the show and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return as the host. Now, we have a confirmed list of all the contestants.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina had confirmed that she will be a part of the show. She won Bigg Boss season 14 and has been a part of some of the most popular television shows like Chotti Bahi and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is known for her lead roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Balika Vadhu 2 and is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Sriti Jha will be a contestant in this stunt reality show. This will be the first time Sriti will participate in a reality show.

Mohit Malik

Mohit rose to fame with his portrayal of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki and Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. He will also participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Chetna Pande

Chetna was last seen in the movie Dilwale and has been a part of many MTV shows.

Nishant Bhatt

Nishant participated in Bigg Boss 15 and was among the top five contestants in Bigg Boss. He appeared as a choreographer in the reality shows like Dance Deewane and Super Dancer 3.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik was the runner up in Bigg Boss 15 and has participated in many MTV reality TV shows.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv was also a Bigg Boss 15 contestant. He will be a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Tushar Kalia

The popular choreographer Tushar Kalia will participate in the show. He was also the judge of Dance Deewane and has choreographed in many movies like War, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ok Jaanu.

Erika Packard

Erika Packard is a supermodel and has walked for many leading designers and brands. She will also participate in the show.

Faisal Shaikh

Also known as Mr Faisu, Faisal Shaikh is an internet sensation and has a huge fan following on social media. He has been a part of many music videos as well.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri, who is currently seen in the popular tv show Anupamaa, will also participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is known for Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh.

Kanika Mann

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Badho Bahu fame actress Kanika Mann is also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav