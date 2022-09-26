Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia Wins Rohit Shetty's Stunt Reality Show, Bags Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money

KHATRON KE KHILADI Season 12 ended on a grand note and choreographer Tushar Kalia took the winner trophy home. Tushar beats Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik in the finale and also won Rs 20 lakh prize money and a car. The other finalists were Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair. Tushar took to Instagram to thank his fans for their immense love and support.

Sharing a picture with the trophy, Tushar wrote, "THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT."

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal and Aneri Vajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 aired on the Colors TV channel. Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show since season 8. Meanwhile, In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was attended by the Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Johnny Lever. Tushar also shared the pictures with Ranveer and Rohit on social media. In the picture, the trio can be seen laughing and having fun. Sharing the picture, Tushar wrote, "See you guys in the finals."

Meanwhile, Faisal shared a fun video with Ranveer Singh from the KKK12 finale. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Couldn't be the better meet up than this on the stage of khatron ke khiladi. Truly a wonderful guy, full of energy and politeness in him. Hope to meet you soon sir till then more success and power to you."

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the show in the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is one of the most popular stunt reality shows on television.