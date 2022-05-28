New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular stunt television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been creating a lot of buzz these days as the show will be back with its season 12. Now all the contestants are going to Cape Town to start shooting for the show. Rohit Shetty will return as the host for season 12 as well. The contestants Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik and Pratik Sehajpal were spotted at the airport to jet off to Cape Town to begin shooting for the stunt reality show.

Pratik Sehajpal was the runner up in Bigg Boss 15 and has participated in many MTV reality TV shows as well. In the video posted on Viral Bhayani's Instagram page, we can see that Pratik's mother came to see him off and Pratik can be seen greeting the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jannat Zubair's family also came to see her off and she can be seen hugging her mother. Jannat has starred in popular shows like Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Balika Vadhu 2 star Shivangi Joshi was seen at the airport in a comfortable yet stylish outfit. This will be Shivangi's first reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rubina Dilaik was accompanied by her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla at the airport. Abhinav has participated in the earlier season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. Rubina has starred in popular shows Chotti Bahi and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from these contestants, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, and Aneri Vajani will also participate in the show.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show. The show air will on the Colors television channel. Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have also hosted the show in the earlier seasons. Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show since season 8.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav