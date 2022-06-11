New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular stunt television reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi has been hitting a lot of headlines these days. Now all the contestants have jetted off to Cape Town to kickstart shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The contestants have been sharing a lot of behind the scene photos and videos from Cape Town. One of the most popular actresses in the television industry Rubina Dilaik has also shared some amazing pictures on social media. Take a look.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, "Braving up the game ……..". Apart from Rubina, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh are also in the picture.

Rubina looks absolutely stunning in a brown dress paired with a black coat. She completed the outfit by donning stockings and brown boots.

Earlier, she shared photos from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 sets. She looked gorgeous in an olive green jumpsuit paired with yellow boots.

Rubina also shared a reel with other Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Pratik Shehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

She also posted a reel with the host and director Rohit Shetty. Sharing the video, Rubina wrote, "Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling , adventure packed season of Khatro Ke Khiladi @itsrohitshetty".

Apart from Rubina, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani are also the part of this show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on the Colors TV channel soon. Rohit Shetty will return as host for this season as well. He has been hosting the show since season 8. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav