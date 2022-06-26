Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh Give Glimpse Of Their Fun Day On Set

The popular stunt television reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi has been grabbing a lot of attention these days as the show will be back with its 12th season. All the contestants are in Cape Town and have kickstarted filming for the show along with the host Rohit Shetty. While shooting, the contestants keep sharing behind the scene photos and videos from the sets. Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh have shared a fun behind the scene video.

Sharing the video, Rubina wrote, "That's How we kickstart our day @mr_faisu_07".

On this post, another contestant Aneri Vajani commented, "This is my jam!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Both Rubina and Faisal can be seen jamming to the song 'Farasat Anees' by BIBA, which get ready for filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Earlier, Rubina shared a stunning picture from Cape Town and wrote, "Morning Sunshine". She looked stunning in a white and brown sweatshirt paired with brown pants.

Earlier, she posted pictures with Faisal and another contestant Jannat Zubair. She wrote, "Three musketeers".

Apart from Rubina and Faisal, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi are Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal and Aneri Vajani. All the contestants have started filming for the show and shared a sneak peek from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on the Colors TV channel soon. Rohit Shetty will return as host for this season as well. He has been hosting the show since season 8. Apart from Rohit Shetty, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the show in the previous seasons. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show.