New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Here is good news for all Khatron Ke Khiladi fans! The popular adventurous and stunt television reality show will be back with its season 12. The audience loves the tasks and stunts performed by the contestant on this show and is excited to watch its new season. Now, the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is also confirmed. It is none other than the television star Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik talked to IANS about her new journey through this show. She told IANS, "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi." She further added, "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss season 14 and has been a part of some of the most popular television shows like Chotti Bahi and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla also participated last year in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, Bollywood Life reported that Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes, among others are expected to participate in the show.

The filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return as a host for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is currently working on his web series Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

In Season 11, the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the runner-up of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on the Colors television channel. Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have also hosted the show in the earlier seasons. Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show since season 8.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav