New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Abhinav Shukla is currently loving to undergo the adventures while shooting for the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. But when some real-life adventures take place where there are no safety guards, it freaks one out and teaches a lesson too. The same happened with the actor a few years ago, yes, Abhinav recalled an incident when he fell asleep while driving.

While speaking to a news portal, Zoom, Abhinav shared an anecdote where he was travelling to Mumbai by road and dozed off on the wheel. He said, "I remember once I was driving down from Punjab to Mumbai and I was somewhere in Rajasthan, I had crossed Jaipur. People had told me a lot of times, the drivers tend to sleep on the wheel. And I actually slept on the wheel."

'freaked out' actor further added that it was a scary experience for him. He further added, "So, that scary thing still flashes in front of me." He even said that when he got up he suddenly realised that he was right in between the road. Abhinav said, "That was very scary, that freaked me out."

After this, the actor came to a thought that now if he'll ever feel sleepy while driving, he would rather park his car on the side than risk people's lives.

Before starting to work in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav Shukla was a part of Bigg Boss 14 along with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik who happened to win the show. Fans loved the onscreen chemistry of the real-life couple who were almost on the verge of getting divorced but, managed to save their marriage because of being together in the show.

Abhinav and Rubina tied the knot in the year 2018. Meanwhile, talking about not doing KKK11 with wifey, he said that he would have been scared to see Rubi go all through these dangerous tasks, so it was good that he came alone in this show.

