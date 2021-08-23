Khatron Ke Khiladi 1: Vishal was performing very well in the show so far, but due to Nikki Tamboli in Sunday's episode, he lost a stunt and reached the elimination round. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This week's double eviction in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' surprised everyone. The reality show has been a rollercoaster ride but this time it was quite a lot for everyone to take when a strong contestant got evicted from the show. Yes, we are talking about Vishal Aditya Singh who got eliminated with Nikki Tamboli.

Because of this, not only the rest of the contestants but show's host Rohit Shetty himself also looked a bit disappointed as he bid goodbye to him. Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh were eliminated in the August 22 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vishal was performing very well in the show so far, but due to Nikki Tamboli in Sunday's episode, he lost a stunt and reached the elimination round. He was left behind by a few seconds in the second stunt and lost.

It all happened, on Sunday when Rohit Shetty welcomed the contestants in the Partnership Week. Since Divyanka and Varun were already saved, they didn't have to do any stunts. Rohit then paired Abhinav Shukla-Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh-Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul-Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani-Shweta Tiwari for the stunt. This was followed by an underwater stunt which was won by Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani while Abhinav and Rahul reached the elimination round.

This was followed by a bridge stunt, where Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul emerged as winners and Vishal lost due to Nikki's poor performance. This lead the duo to land up in the elimination round. Finally, a last stunt, which was sort of a tie-breaker, happened between Rahul-Abhinav, Nikki-Vishal.

In the round, the first partner had to stand in a box full of insects and take out the key from her mouth and give it to the other partner. The other partner had to take that key from his mouth and then open four locks. The stunt was performed very well by all four, but Nikki and Vishal lost due to a few seconds less.

Varun Sood on Nikki

Contestants Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi lashed out at Nikki Tamboli after she and Vishal lost the bridge stunt. Varun said that Nikki is not worth trusting. Before leaving, she asks for every stunt and also says that she will do it, but when she is in the middle of one, the actress does not listen to anyone. Meanwhile, Divyanka said that if Nikki is so scared then why did she come on the show.

