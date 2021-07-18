Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Twitter Review: Netizens go gaga over Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla's performance; say 'Tejasswi ki yaad diladi'
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty hit the TV screens on Saturday. The show has been making headlines ever since the contestants were shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show successfully wrapped up the shooting.
As the first episode of the show has aired, fans are going gaga over the contestants, especially Divyanka Tripathi, for being fearless while performing the stunts. After seeing her stunt twitterartis were reminded of last season's Tejasswi Prakash, who used to nail the stunts like a boss. Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote, "For me the highlight of todays #KhatronKeKhiladi11 episode was #DivyankaTripathi Hats off to this strong woman! she was so fearless today she picked up that crocodile like its no big deal! Aastha was right “yeh bandi kise se nahi darti”@Divyanka_T
#KKK11"
For me the highlight of todays #KhatronKeKhiladi11 episode was #DivyankaTripathi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Hats off to this strong woman! she was so fearless today she picked up that crocodile like its no big deal! Aastha was right “yeh bandi kise se nahi darti”👏🏻❤️@Divyanka_T #KKK11#Jasminians— Ethereal🤍✨ (@aadiya_1204) July 17, 2021
Netizens also praised Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari for performing the stunts fluently. One of the users wrote, "Just started watching #KKK11 @ashukla09 you are rocking And those people who are laughing at your intelligence are the ones who never passed in there lifes."
Just started watching #KKK11 @ashukla09 you are rocking ❤— Sonali Pandey (@Sonalipandey021) July 17, 2021
And those people who are laughing at your intelligence are the ones who never passed in there lifes.
Here check out Twitter's reaction:
Crocodile be like : Gajab beizzati hai yaar 😂😂— Karan Patel Holic (@Karanpatelsfc) July 17, 2021
Dt you nailed it 🔥#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 #KhataronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/ykxhbi9VXP
My Family was shoked after this stunning 🔥⚡ yeah !! She is finalist.🚨#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 #KhataronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/5XgKFC5YB6— GRAND WARDEN (@known2stranger) July 17, 2021
Today #AbhinavShukla explain resonance and destructive interference in #Kkk11— Captain X (@CaptainX08) July 17, 2021
Any one knows what is phase difference of destructive interference??
Comment below by tagline.
DARR VS DARE FT ABHINAV
He won this stunt ..🔥🔥#KhatronKeKhiladi11 @ashukla09#AbhinavShukla #KKK11#AbhinavShuklaInKKK11— (🅽🅰🅸🅼🅰 🆂🅷🅴🅽💞💞 (@naima_shen) July 17, 2021
DARR VS DARE FT ABHINAV pic.twitter.com/fdmdi0jdNG
Kuch the Ridzi pidzi flana tikana Haters....Ab tumhare underground hone ka time aagya h...#DivyankaTripathi— DT's Bodyguard 💪🏻 (@DtianF) July 17, 2021
DIVYANKA WINNING HEARTS
Got injured but that smile never left from your face ❤❤❤❤❤— Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) July 17, 2021
.#DivyankaTripathi #DT #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 #FearFactor
.@Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/69Mx5AFiJa
Meanwhile, the first episode showed three tasks that took the adventure, thrill and fear to the next level. This season the makers have not just introduced new stunts but have also added twists to them, which will not leave contestants in shock but also the viewers.
Apart from, Divyanka, Arjun, Abhinav and Shweta, the show also features Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Sana, Nikki Tamboli and Astha Gill. Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv