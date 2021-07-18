Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens are praising Divyanka Tripathi and Abhinav Shukla for being fearless and nailing the performance.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty hit the TV screens on Saturday. The show has been making headlines ever since the contestants were shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show successfully wrapped up the shooting.

As the first episode of the show has aired, fans are going gaga over the contestants, especially Divyanka Tripathi, for being fearless while performing the stunts. After seeing her stunt twitterartis were reminded of last season's Tejasswi Prakash, who used to nail the stunts like a boss. Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote, "For me the highlight of todays #KhatronKeKhiladi11 episode was #DivyankaTripathi Hats off to this strong woman! she was so fearless today she picked up that crocodile like its no big deal! Aastha was right “yeh bandi kise se nahi darti”@Divyanka_T

#KKK11"

For me the highlight of todays #KhatronKeKhiladi11 episode was #DivyankaTripathi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Hats off to this strong woman! she was so fearless today she picked up that crocodile like its no big deal! Aastha was right “yeh bandi kise se nahi darti”👏🏻❤️@Divyanka_T #KKK11#Jasminians — Ethereal🤍✨ (@aadiya_1204) July 17, 2021

Netizens also praised Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari for performing the stunts fluently. One of the users wrote, "Just started watching #KKK11 @ashukla09 you are rocking And those people who are laughing at your intelligence are the ones who never passed in there lifes."

Just started watching #KKK11 @ashukla09 you are rocking ❤

And those people who are laughing at your intelligence are the ones who never passed in there lifes. — Sonali Pandey (@Sonalipandey021) July 17, 2021

Here check out Twitter's reaction:

Crocodile be like : Gajab beizzati hai yaar 😂😂

Dt you nailed it 🔥#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 #KhataronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/ykxhbi9VXP — Karan Patel Holic (@Karanpatelsfc) July 17, 2021

Today #AbhinavShukla explain resonance and destructive interference in #Kkk11



Any one knows what is phase difference of destructive interference??

Comment below by tagline.

DARR VS DARE FT ABHINAV — Captain X (@CaptainX08) July 17, 2021

Kuch the Ridzi pidzi flana tikana Haters....Ab tumhare underground hone ka time aagya h...#DivyankaTripathi

DIVYANKA WINNING HEARTS — DT's Bodyguard 💪🏻 (@DtianF) July 17, 2021



Meanwhile, the first episode showed three tasks that took the adventure, thrill and fear to the next level. This season the makers have not just introduced new stunts but have also added twists to them, which will not leave contestants in shock but also the viewers.

Apart from, Divyanka, Arjun, Abhinav and Shweta, the show also features Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Sana, Nikki Tamboli and Astha Gill. Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.

