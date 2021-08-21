In the previous episode, we saw, Abhinav Shukla-Rahul Vaidya nailing the stunt while Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh are yet to perform.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty is grabbing eyeballs ever since the show started. So far, three contestants, namely Sourabh Raaj Jain, Maheckk Chahal and Astha Gill, have said alvida to the show. As the show enters the sixth week, Rohit will announce 'Partners Week' wherein we will see Abhinav Shukla-Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh-Nikki Tamboli performing the first stunt.

In the previous episode, we saw, Bigg Boss 14 boys nailing the stunt while Nikki and Vishal are yet to perform. Well, we don't know whether Nikki aborted the stunt or not, however, a clip has been uploaded by Colors TV on Instagram, wherein Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Divyanka Tripathi can be seen lashing out at Nikki for pushing Vishal into the elimination round.

The video starts with Varun bashing Nikki for aborting the task, to which she says 'I went into a panic mode". This excuse didn't go down well with Varun and Shweta and they both lashed out for always giving lame excuses. "Yeh Nahi Hota, Woh Nahi Hota," Varun Sood yells at her.

On hearing this, Nikki also loses her cool and says that she is not responsible for everyone on the stunt-based reality show.

Here have a look:

After watching the video, it seems Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh have reached the elimination round as Varun was heard saying to Nikki that because of her, Vishal might get eliminated.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Partners Week: Partners

Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood

Sana Makqbul and Anushka Sen

Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani

Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya

Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli

Meanwhile, we will also see contestants engaging a banter when they will be asked to answer few quirky questions. One of the questions is, "Who would you save if you have only one parachute while in a helicopter?" To this, Shweta takes Arjun's name as he is her partner and she wants his well being, while Abhinav indirectly takes his name in a fun manner.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv