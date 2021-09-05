Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Today's episode is going to be thrilling as makers, including the host Rohit Shetty, have introduced dynamic stunts for the contestants.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is witnessing an intense face-off between the contestant for Ticket to Finale. In yesterday's episode, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul lost the race to Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Now, in today's episode, these six contestants will be pitted against each other to reach the finale. Out of these six, only one contestant will be able to win the Ticket to Finale. We know fans are very eager to know who will win the final race, so here we are with a spoiler.

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Divyanka (the Magar rani) and Vishal (the desi Hulk) will be the top two contestants for the final round of Ticket to Finale. However, it is still a mystery who out of both will be able to secure their position in the finale. Both Divyanka and Vishal are tough contenders of the show and always perform stunts swiftly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Today's episode is going to be thrilling as makers, including ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, have introduced dynamic stunts for the contestants.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya in top 3? Here's all you need to know

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Divyanka, Vishal Aditya and Arjun Bijlani will be the top 3 contestants who will fight for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's trophy, as per Television and Film critics Salil Arunkumar Sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also, earlier, Rakhi Sawant spills the beans that Arjun Bijalni has won the 11th season of the fear factor. However, soon she changed her statement saying she wants Naagin actor to win the stunt-reality show.

Talking about the finale, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is expected to witness its final in mid-September to pave way for Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 15.

So who do you think would make it to the finale? Do let us known via our social media page.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv