New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hitting the headlines ever since mytho King Sourabh Raaj Jain got eliminated last week. It happened when host Rohit Shetty gave Arjun Bijlani an option to either use his K Medal or perform the elimination task.

Grabbing the opportunity, Arjun secured his place in the stunt-based reality show and nominated Sourabh at his place. The Mahabharat actor was pitched against Anushka Sen and Meheck Chahal. However, the actor failed to win the task. On seeing this, his fans rose in uproar and started trolling Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi for purposely choosing the actor.

However, it seems the actor's journey has not ended yet. Yes, you read that right, as per Khatronkekhiladi11x, a page on Instagram, Sourabh Raaj Jain will be making a grand re-entry in the show as a wild card contestant. Proving this, the page uploaded a pic of an actor, wherein he is chained on the chair and performing a dynamic stunt on the railway track.

Well, if this turns out to be true then, it will be one of the best news for all his fans as they were hurt when he got eliminated after being safe. Sourabh Raaj Jain was one of the best and tough contenders among the 12 contestants. So far, he has completed the tasks with flying colours without getting to the bottom.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see contestants divided into two teams and the captains of these two teams will be Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Singh. These two teams will compete against each other to get safe from the elimination.

Coming back to Sourabh Raaj Jain, what are your thoughts on his elimination? Do let us know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv