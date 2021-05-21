Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain revealed that since school days he has been Shweta Tiwari's huge fan. Scroll down to look at the post

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is currently in Cape Town shooting with a bunch of TV actors and ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty for Colors stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The Mahabharat actor has been treating his fans with pictures and videos with fellow contestants. Along with the other contestants, recently, he shared some amazing pictures with popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari with a heartfelt post narrating his first encounter with a 40-year-old actress.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared his 'fan moment' when he met the Kasautii Zindagii Ki actress in Cape Town. In the post, Sourabh revealed that since school days he has been her biggest fan, and it feels like an honour to share screen space with Shweta. Sharing a string of pics, he wrote, "I remember when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our warden's window to look at his television set just for Shweta Ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki. And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. It's an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen.."

Here have a look:

In the picture, Shweta is looking mesmerising in a black T-shirt and blue jeans as she poses for the camera with Sourabh.

Meanwhile, Sourabh made his TV debut with Remix, however, he rose to fame after essaying the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, aired on Star Plus, and Lord Shiva in Mahakali aired on Colors TV. He has also participated in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv