Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladim11 is hitting the headlines ever since the channel has started dropping thrilling promos on their official Instagram handle. The promos are mounting the excitement of the fans who are eager to watch the show, so to end their wait, we have a good news for all the fans. The show is soon going to hit the small screens on the weekend from this month.

As per a recent promo dropped by the channel, KKK 11 is all set to premiere on July 17 from 9:30 every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV. The weekend show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Maheck Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill.

Unlike thrilling promos, this promo was quite hot to handle as it features handsome hunk Varun Sood topless while the girls were seen rating him out of 10 for his good looks. Towards the end of the video, popular TV actress Divyanka was seen mocking the girls by poking fun at their rating game.

Colors TV captioned the promo as "Ek taraf @varunsood12 par sab hain fidaa, toh dusri taraf @divyankatripathidahiya ki alag hai adaa. Kya aap sehmat hain @nikki_tamboli @aasthagill @divasana @maheckchahal ke ratings se? 😂🙈Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 aa raha hai 17th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK11"

Meanwhile, talking about the winner, a few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had spilt the beans regarding the winner of the show. The actress was heard saying Arjun Bijlani is the winner during her interaction with paps. Well, this can be true as Arjun Bijlani was the finanlist of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from him, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood were among the finalist.

