Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Rohit Shetty can be seen having a fun time as Arjun Bijlani performs a stunt in the middle of the air, surrounded by equipments having electric connections.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is keeping its fans on toes by dropping promos of the upcoming show. Recently, Colors TV dropped a new promo wherein TV actor Arjun Bijlani can be seen getting electric shocks while performing a task.

In the promo shared on the channel's official Instagram handle, Rohit Shetty, a host of KKK 11, is seen having a fun time as Arjun performs a stunt in the middle of the air, surrounded by equipments having electric connections. In the promo, the TV actor is seen wincing in pain and calling out to the host for help. He can also be heard singing Mr India's famous song Hawa Hawai while performing the task. However, he adds a twist to the song, which leaves Rohit in splits.

The promo is captioned as "Daredevil banne ki raah mein hai Bijli ke jhatke. Limitless darr aur entertainment le kar aa rahe hai Khatron ke Khiladi 11, coming soon on #Colors."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, Bollywood director Rohit also shared a promo wherein he can be seen warning the fans that this season is going to be different and a lot tougher than previous seasons. He captioned the promo as "Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 Darr vs Dare. Coming soon only on @colorstv #kkk11"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that for the first time, the show witnessed five eliminations all at the same time while fighting for the Top 8 positions. (Click here to know who all are in Top 8)

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh are also part of the show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv